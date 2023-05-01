Altrius Capital Management Inc Sells 2,491 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Altrius Capital Management Inc lessened its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 75,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AIG. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.79.

American International Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AIG traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,995,031. The stock has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $64.88.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.02%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

