Altrius Capital Management Inc Purchases New Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Altrius Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 534.9% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Price Performance

AFL traded up $0.75 on Monday, reaching $70.60. The company had a trading volume of 764,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,848. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.61 and a 200-day moving average of $68.12. The company has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $74.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. Aflac’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.