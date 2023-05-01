Altrius Capital Management Inc Has $3.06 Million Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 5.2 %

NYSE:PNC traded down $6.81 on Monday, hitting $123.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,287,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,675,032. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.31 and its 200 day moving average is $150.16. The company has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.51 and a 52 week high of $176.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

