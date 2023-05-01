Altrius Capital Management Inc Grows Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises 1.3% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,480,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,997,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,951,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,979,000 after purchasing an additional 962,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,777,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,937,000 after acquiring an additional 389,746 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 22.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,468,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,050,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,355,000 after acquiring an additional 260,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Philip Morris International news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,627.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.11. The company had a trading volume of 567,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,441,235. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.75 and its 200 day moving average is $98.05. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $109.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

