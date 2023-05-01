Altrius Capital Management Inc Buys 102,186 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,186 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.36% of B&G Foods worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BGS. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 764,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after acquiring an additional 93,810 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 4.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 45,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in B&G Foods by 16.1% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Wacha sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $185,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,531.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

B&G Foods Price Performance

NYSE BGS traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $16.59. 542,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,511. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.93 and a beta of 0.45. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $27.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $623.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -506.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BGS. TheStreet upgraded B&G Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

B&G Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.