Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Position Boosted by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,539 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

NYSE:MO opened at $47.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.79.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.90%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

