AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Bio-Rad Laboratories makes up about 1.4% of AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 230.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 203.1% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 97 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 414.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $653.00.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total value of $849,306.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,254.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BIO traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $452.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,354. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $473.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $440.48. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.63 and a 12-month high of $572.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.91.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.14). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 129.66%. The business had revenue of $730.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.