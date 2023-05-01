AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the quarter. Mr. Cooper Group comprises about 2.3% of AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 12,377.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,841,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,469 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,582 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 2,079.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,127,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,008 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 168.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 792,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,197,000 after acquiring an additional 497,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 325.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 647,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,590,000 after acquiring an additional 495,600 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $816,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,871 shares in the company, valued at $24,294,984.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Several research firms have weighed in on COOP. Barclays lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.60.

Shares of COOP stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.87. 145,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,002. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.15.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.00 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 17.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, and Originations. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

Recommended Stories

