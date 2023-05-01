AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Marathon Oil by 39.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marathon Oil Price Performance

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MRO traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $24.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,729,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,530,406. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.07%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.71%.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.