AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Purchases 975 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.5 %

OXY stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.20. 3,263,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,771,961. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.20 and its 200 day moving average is $64.75. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $77.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $54.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 5.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on OXY. Mizuho reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.89.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,518,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.70 per share, with a total value of $86,070,656.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 208,040,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,795,890,963.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 12,371,716 shares of company stock valued at $735,557,715 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Articles

