AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Has $799,000 Holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. lifted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 175,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 67,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 308.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TARO traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $25.87. 11,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,015. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.76. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $40.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

A number of research firms have weighed in on TARO. StockNews.com raised shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

