AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Has $505,000 Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 212.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,282 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COP. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. First National Trust Co grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 48,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,232,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,477,694. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $124.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.14.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.06%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $143.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.11.

In related news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

