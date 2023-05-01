AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. Collegium Pharmaceutical accounts for about 1.1% of AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 300.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,556 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COLL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.01. 267,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,412. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $795.71 million, a P/E ratio of -31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.81. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a one year low of $14.04 and a one year high of $30.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.71.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $129.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.07 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 44.87% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 31,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $752,082.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,420 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,833.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 21,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $586,279.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 31,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $752,082.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,833.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,025 shares of company stock worth $1,996,513 over the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, Belbuca, and Symproic.

See Also

