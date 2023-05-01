AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Buys 110,000 Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 325,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Nuvation Bio worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 21.1% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,443,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,933,000 after buying an additional 1,820,473 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 14.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,932,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,908 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 971.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 911,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 826,426 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 387.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 569,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 760.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 472,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 417,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

NUVB stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,212. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.97.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NUVB shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nuvation Bio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

