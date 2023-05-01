AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Insmed in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Insmed by 645.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Insmed by 2,170.4% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Insmed by 42.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Insmed by 650.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Insmed alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INSM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Insmed from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Insmed from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Insmed Price Performance

INSM traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $19.93. 253,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,674. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.53. Insmed Incorporated has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $28.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $59.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.78 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 196.26% and a negative return on equity of 865.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.45 EPS for the current year.

Insmed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.