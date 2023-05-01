AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Acquires 7,000 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC raised its position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Innoviva worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Innoviva by 2,417.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 362.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Innoviva from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Innoviva from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Innoviva in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Innoviva in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

Insider Activity at Innoviva

Innoviva Price Performance

In related news, CEO Pavel Raifeld bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $32,610.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,515.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INVA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.68. The stock had a trading volume of 136,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,114. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average is $12.55. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $16.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $815.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.56.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $65.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.31 million. Innoviva had a net margin of 64.56% and a return on equity of 18.81%.

Innoviva Profile

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

See Also

