ALPEK (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) Upgraded to Outperform by Scotiabank

ALPEK (OTCMKTS:ALPKF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut ALPEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

ALPEK Price Performance

ALPKF opened at $1.20 on Monday. ALPEK has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32.

About ALPEK

Alpek, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a petrochemical company in Mexico, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Brazil, and Chile. It operates in two segments, Polyester, and Plastics and Chemicals. The Polyester segment produces purified terephthalic acid for use as a raw material in polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polyester fibers; PET, a plastic resin for use in the beverage bottles, food containers, and consumer good packaging applications; and recycled PET for use in new bottles and containers, strapping and packing supplies, and fibers for clothing and carpet.

