Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0719 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of ERH stock remained flat at $10.67 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 16,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,026. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $13.12.

Institutional Trading of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERH. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 19.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $367,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

