Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.

NASDAQ:ALKS traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $28.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,217,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,661. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.87 and a 200 day moving average of $26.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.84 and a beta of 0.62. Alkermes has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $32.23.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $304.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.80 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alkermes will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALKS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alkermes to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alkermes from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on Alkermes from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Alkermes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alkermes from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alkermes has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Alkermes in the first quarter worth about $4,369,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 132.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 18,667 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 24.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Alkermes in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 660.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 19,060 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas such as alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

