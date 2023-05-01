Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Gap Up to $6.29

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.29, but opened at $6.71. Alignment Healthcare shares last traded at $6.81, with a volume of 176,886 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alignment Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised Alignment Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.55.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Insider Activity

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 54.46%. The business had revenue of $361.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 14,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $89,658.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,091,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,911,961.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Konowiecki purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $662,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,018,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,745,137.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 14,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $89,658.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,091,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,911,961.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,355 shares of company stock worth $751,758. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALHC. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 16,380 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 9,042 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

