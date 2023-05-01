Algorand (ALGO) Achieves Market Cap of $1.29 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 1st. In the last week, Algorand has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and approximately $38.52 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000631 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00059818 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00039245 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00020812 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006533 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001194 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,455,264,579 coins and its circulating supply is 7,240,939,420 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

