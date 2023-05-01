Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Short Interest Up 8.1% in April

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the March 31st total of 4,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 610,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Insider Activity at Akero Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $1,166,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,999 shares in the company, valued at $17,307,103.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,341,250 over the last three months. 10.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,610,000 after acquiring an additional 703,000 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,243,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,767,000 after purchasing an additional 81,656 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,401,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,577,000 after purchasing an additional 938,613 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 12.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,345,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,864,000 after purchasing an additional 254,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,232,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,679,000 after purchasing an additional 355,712 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Akero Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of research firms have commented on AKRO. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Akero Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AKRO traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.93. The company had a trading volume of 576,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,522. Akero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $54.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -15.32 and a beta of -0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.76. The company has a current ratio of 18.61, a quick ratio of 18.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Akero Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.