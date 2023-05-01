Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells $39,746,000.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $39,746,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,167,469.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Airbnb alerts:

On Tuesday, April 11th, Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $39,725,000.00.

On Thursday, March 30th, Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $42,521,500.00.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total transaction of $41,027,000.00.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Joseph Gebbia sold 54,256 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $6,782,000.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Joseph Gebbia sold 8,890 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,111,250.00.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Joseph Gebbia sold 1,250,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total transaction of $155,075,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total transaction of $44,706,487.84.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.42. 4,808,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,886,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $158.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank increased its holdings in Airbnb by 886.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABNB. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.58.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.