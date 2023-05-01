Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,583,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $2,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:APD traded up $2.55 on Monday, hitting $296.91. The stock had a trading volume of 77,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,501. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $65.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $283.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.35. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.88 and a 1-year high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

