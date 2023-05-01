Aion (AION) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,588.89

Aion (AION) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $544,006.26 and approximately $1,588.89 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00142528 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00062899 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00031681 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00039415 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003481 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000141 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

