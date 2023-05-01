Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.8% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 22.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AFL. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aflac Price Performance

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aflac stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,628. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $74.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.