Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Holdings Boosted by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $808,000. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aflac by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 55,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 54,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 24,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 7,958 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 707,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,888,000 after purchasing an additional 49,182 shares in the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.28. 544,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,628,335. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $74.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.61 and a 200 day moving average of $68.12.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Articles

