Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 136,815 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 93,865 shares.The stock last traded at $20.30 and had previously closed at $20.97.
Separately, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.
The company has a market cap of $509.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.17.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 34.7% during the third quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,330,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,643,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 41.2% during the third quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 833,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,827,000 after purchasing an additional 243,519 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $6,362,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $5,128,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $2,487,000.
Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.
