Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 136,815 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 93,865 shares.The stock last traded at $20.30 and had previously closed at $20.97.

Separately, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $509.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.17.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $340,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 10,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $243,991.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,181.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $340,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 79,849 shares of company stock valued at $1,749,918 over the last 90 days. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 34.7% during the third quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,330,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,643,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 41.2% during the third quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 833,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,827,000 after purchasing an additional 243,519 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $6,362,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $5,128,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $2,487,000.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

