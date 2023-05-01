Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $56.41 on Thursday. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1-year low of $36.44 and a 1-year high of $56.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.95.

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.25). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,381,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $526,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,899 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,182,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $321,991,000 after purchasing an additional 111,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,135,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $162,737,000 after purchasing an additional 715,758 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 7.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,972,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,884,000 after purchasing an additional 202,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,563,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $143,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,174 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in provision of solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment operates through Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

