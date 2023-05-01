AEON Mall (OTCMKTS:AMLLF) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

AEON Mall (OTCMKTS:AMLLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
AEON Mall Stock Performance
Shares of AEON Mall stock remained flat at C$13.06 on Monday. AEON Mall has a 12 month low of C$13.06 and a 12 month high of C$13.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.19.
About AEON Mall
