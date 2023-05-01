Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AGLE. Wells Fargo & Company cut Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Lifesci Capital cut Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a hold rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.88.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGLE opened at $0.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.53. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 284.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,131,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,807 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,611,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 900,524 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 393,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 290,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $472,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

