Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AGLE. Wells Fargo & Company cut Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Lifesci Capital cut Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a hold rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.88.
Shares of NASDAQ AGLE opened at $0.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.53. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.76.
Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.
