Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLEGet Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AGLE. Wells Fargo & Company cut Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Lifesci Capital cut Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a hold rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.88.

Shares of NASDAQ AGLE opened at $0.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.53. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 284.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,131,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,807 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,611,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 900,524 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 393,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 290,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $472,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

