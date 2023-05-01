Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target Lowered to C$14.50 at TD Securities

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARE. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Desjardins raised shares of Aecon Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Laurentian set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Aecon Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, ATB Capital raised shares of Aecon Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$14.05.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Aecon Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ARE opened at C$12.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$779.71 million, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$12.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$8.29 and a 52 week high of C$15.34.

Aecon Group Announces Dividend

Aecon Group ( TSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.07. Aecon Group had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The business had revenue of C$1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.15 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Aecon Group will post 0.9247312 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is 157.45%.

About Aecon Group

(Get Rating)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.