AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 431,900 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the March 31st total of 365,700 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

AdvanSix stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.44. The stock had a trading volume of 130,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.84. AdvanSix has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $49.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.15.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.30). AdvanSix had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $404.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.63 million. As a group, analysts predict that AdvanSix will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is currently 9.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ASIX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AdvanSix from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on AdvanSix in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other AdvanSix news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $158,320 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 12.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the third quarter valued at $989,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in AdvanSix by 51.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 196,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 66,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in AdvanSix in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

