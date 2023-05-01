Achain (ACT) Trading Up 7.9% Over Last 7 Days

Achain (ACT) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. In the last seven days, Achain has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. One Achain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Achain has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $218,098.07 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Achain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006877 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000244 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003598 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003506 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004372 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003323 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.