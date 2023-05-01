Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Receives Reiterates Rating from 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “reiterates” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Accolade from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Accolade from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens began coverage on Accolade in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Accolade from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accolade currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.62.

Shares of ACCD traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.83. 306,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,159. The company has a market cap of $933.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.69. Accolade has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $99.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.44 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 31.43% and a negative net margin of 126.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Accolade will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Accolade by 3.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Accolade by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Accolade by 7.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Accolade by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 7.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

