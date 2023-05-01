Acala Token (ACA) Tops One Day Volume of $7.78 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Acala Token has a market cap of $58.44 million and $7.78 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0883 or 0.00000302 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Acala Token has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007339 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00027003 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019266 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00018043 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001120 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,244.83 or 1.00071642 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000106 BTC.

About Acala Token

ACA is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 661,625,000 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 661,625,000 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.08623442 USD and is up 8.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $17,815,415.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

