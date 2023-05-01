Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) PT Raised to $73.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.44% from the stock’s previous close.

ASO has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $63.79 on Monday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $69.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.53.

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Manish Maini sold 102,328 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $5,939,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,929 shares in the company, valued at $6,032,039.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 103,059 shares of company stock worth $5,983,892 over the last ninety days. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 135.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.