AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.90-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.50 billion-$13.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.36 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut shares of AbbVie from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $162.56.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $153.20. 638,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,017,469. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $270.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 147.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,897 shares of company stock worth $29,455,233 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

