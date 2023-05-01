AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 1.0% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $3,486,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Securities raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.56.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

AbbVie Price Performance

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,897 shares of company stock worth $29,455,233. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ABBV traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $153.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,044,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,036,686. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 147.43% and a net margin of 13.37%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

