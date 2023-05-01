AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Philadelphia Trust Co.’s 3rd Largest Position

Philadelphia Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 226,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,304 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 3.9% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $36,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 15,607.4% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,249,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216,157 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in AbbVie by 426.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after buying an additional 3,768,579 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,939,769,000 after buying an additional 2,442,663 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $200,815,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in AbbVie by 146.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,352,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,322,000 after buying an additional 804,700 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Argus lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday. SVB Securities raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.56.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 191,897 shares of company stock valued at $29,455,233 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $152.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $268.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.04.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 147.43%. AbbVie’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Articles

