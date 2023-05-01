A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Short Interest Down 8.3% in April

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the March 31st total of 5,210,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

A. O. Smith stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,264,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,700. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $71.87.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $966.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.05 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.95%.

Several brokerages have commented on AOS. Loop Capital downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.13.

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $2,776,882.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,699.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.89 per share, for a total transaction of $267,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,425 shares in the company, valued at $764,218.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $2,776,882.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,699.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,126 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A. O. Smith

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 26,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 8,424 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at $83,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 28,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.