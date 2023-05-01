92 Resources Reiterates Maintains Rating for Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH)

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by equities research analysts at 92 Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

LTH has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Life Time Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Life Time Group from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Life Time Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Life Time Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Life Time Group stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.09. 324,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,709. Life Time Group has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $21.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.09 and a beta of 1.67.

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $472.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Life Time Group will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Life Time Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Life Time Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Life Time Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Life Time Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

