8,845 Shares in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 704,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,631,000 after buying an additional 63,972 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 86,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,083,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RHP. TheStreet upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Up 1.9 %

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

NYSE RHP traded up $1.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.40. 61,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,942. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.85, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.99. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.46 and a 1 year high of $97.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 131.58%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

