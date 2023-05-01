7Pixels (7PXS) Price Tops $2.14 on Major Exchanges

7Pixels (7PXS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. 7Pixels has a total market capitalization of $34.63 million and $9,262.02 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 7Pixels token can currently be bought for approximately $2.14 or 0.00007620 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 7Pixels has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About 7Pixels

7Pixels’ genesis date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official message board is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. The official website for 7Pixels is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

7Pixels Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 2.13553004 USD and is down -0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $8,928.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 7Pixels should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 7Pixels using one of the exchanges listed above.

