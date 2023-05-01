461,000 Shares in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Bought by Sentinel Trust Co. LBA

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 461,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,014,000. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,216,000 after purchasing an additional 16,605 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5,560.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,846,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 246,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after buying an additional 16,318 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.31. 37,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,333. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.23. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.52 and a 12 month high of $33.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.81.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

