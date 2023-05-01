4,428 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC) Bought by Waycross Investment Management Co

Waycross Investment Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000. Waycross Investment Management Co owned 0.23% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWMC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 57.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 407.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 27,040 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,246. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.63 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.97 million, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.20.

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (EWMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index consisting of mid-cap US firms. EWMC was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

