3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in 3M by 9,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE MMM opened at $106.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.10. The company has a market capitalization of $58.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. 3M has a 12 month low of $100.16 and a 12 month high of $154.66.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.69.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

