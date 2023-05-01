36,891 Shares in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Bought by Financial Life Advisors

Financial Life Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000. Financial Life Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $924,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 12,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,895,000.

Shares of FALN stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $24.93. 178,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,310. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.10. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $26.64.

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

