3,534 Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Bought by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 407.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,553,000 after buying an additional 3,286,137 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 6,480.7% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,611,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,766,000 after buying an additional 1,587,325 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after buying an additional 1,343,939 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 20.6% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,584,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,279,000 after buying an additional 955,000 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 53.9% during the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,342,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,482,000 after buying an additional 820,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.47) to GBX 126 ($1.57) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

AZN stock opened at $73.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.00.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.97%.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

