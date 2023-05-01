3,160 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Acquired by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 35,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACWI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.64. 70,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,119,782. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $75.71 and a 1 year high of $94.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.27.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

